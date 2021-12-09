TASS becomes first global media network to open news office at International Space Station

09 December, 2021, 11:30 am
09 December, 2021

Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Photo Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Photo Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

The TASS news agency became the first world media organization to operate aboard the International Space Station (ISS) by establishing a news office in orbit. The agency will report on the life and work of the station. News, photos and videos will be available across TASS websites.

Russian cosmonaut, Hero of Russia, Alexander Misurkin became the first TASS special reporter in space. He arrived at the station aboard the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft, together with Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his associate Yozo Hirano.

Misurkin will report on various experiments and tests carried out aboard the station.

On November 17, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum on cooperation. Commenting on the memorandum, TASS CEO Sergey Mikhailov said that it is a great honor for all TASS employees to have cosmonauts as colleagues, while Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin expressed his certainty that opening a TASS office on the ISS will make it possible to share news about the Russian space industry to more people.

TASS' operation on Earth is made possible by almost 2,000 employees. The agency has regional information centers in St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg, with dozens of news offices operating in Russia's regions.

The agency has 63 bureaus in 60 countries. In 16 countries - and now in space, too - TASS reporters are the only representatives of Russian media.

