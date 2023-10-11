Targeting civilians a war crime, no matter who does it: US Senator Bernie Sanders slams Israeli govt

US Senator Bernie Sanders has slammed the Israeli government today for the siege on the Gaza Strip, accusing it of violating international law.

In a statement published on his social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sanders said, "The targeting of civilians is a war crime, no matter who does it. Israel's blanket denial of food, water, and other necessities to Gaza is a serious violation of international law and will do nothing but harm innocent civilians."

"The United States has rightly offered solidarity and support to Israel in responding to Hamas' attack. But we must also insist on restraint from Israeli forces attacking Gaza and work to secure UN humanitarian access," Sanders said.

"Let us not forget that half of the 2 million people in Gaza are children. Children and innocent people do not deserve to be punished for the acts of Hamas."

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that Israel planned to launch "a complete siege" of Gaza — where more than 2 million people live — in the wake of the deadly attack Saturday morning.