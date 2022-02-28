Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started, says Ukraine presidential advisor

Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started at the Belarussian border, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters via text message on Monday.

The venue - Pripyat - is a so-called ghost town at the centre of the exclusion zone close to the Chernobyl reactor that was abandoned at the time of the disaster there in 1986.

Earlier the Ukrainian president's office said Ukraine's goal for the talks was an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine.

Russia is interested in coming to an agreement that is in the interests of both sides at talks with Ukraine, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believes Monday will be a crucial period for Ukraine as fighting continues across the country.

Meanwhile, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has issued a threat of deploying nuclear weapons if the West deploys such weapons near the country's borders.

President Vladimir Putin also put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces attacking its biggest cities.