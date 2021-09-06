Taliban tells Berlin it will welcome German companies, aid

06 September, 2021, 04:25 pm
“The German government could encourage its entrepreneurs to come and invest in our country,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview

The Taliban’s takeover seemed effortless. Source: AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
The Taliban would welcome German investment in Afghanistan and  help in areas including humanitarian aid, health care, education and infrastructure, the group's spokesman said.

Germany, acting in concert with the European Union, has laid out conditions to resume a diplomatic presence in Kabul and unfreeze development aid, urging the Taliban to respect human rights, particularly those of women, reports the Al Zaeera citing Bild newspaper.

"The German government could encourage its entrepreneurs to come and invest in our country," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview.

Taliban would pave the way for investments and ensure companies' security, he said.

