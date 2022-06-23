Taliban seek international aid following catastrophic earthquake

Afghan children stand near a house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera district of the southwestern part of Khost Province, Afghanistan.Photo: AP via Hindustantimes

The Taliban have appealed for international aid following a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that has left Afghanistan devastated.

More than 1,000 people have been killed and at least 1,500 injured. Many are buried in the rubbles of the ruin caused by the quake.

Villages have been completely destroyed near the epicentre of the earthquake, reports survivors and rescuers.

South eastern Paktika province has been worst-hit and the UN is scrambling to provide emergency shelter and food aid, reports the BBC.

Heavy rainfall and lack of resources are marring the rescue efforts.

The Taliban, who gained power by overthrowing the western-backed government, are struggling to combat the aftermath of the deadliest earthquake to strike Afghanistan in two decades.

The earthquake struck about 44km from the city of Khost, the tremors of which were felt as far away as Pakistan and India.

Afghanistan is in the midst of a humanitarian and economic crisis, and Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a senior Taliban official, said the government was "financially unable to assist the people to the extent that is needed".

Aid agencies, neighbouring countries and world powers were helping, he said, but added: "The assistance needs to be scaled up to a very large extent because this is a devastating earthquake which hasn't been experienced in decades."

The head of the United Nations, António Guterres said the agency had "fully mobilised" over the disaster.

Health teams, medical supplies, food, and emergency shelters were en route to the quake zone, UN officials said.