Taliban not invited to UN Doha meeting on Afghanistan, says UN

World+Biz

Reuters
29 April, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 04:27 pm

Related News

Taliban not invited to UN Doha meeting on Afghanistan, says UN

Reuters
29 April, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 04:27 pm
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres attends a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at the U.S. State Department in Washington, US, April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres attends a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at the U.S. State Department in Washington, US, April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not invited the Taliban administration to a meeting that he is convening with special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries in Doha next week, a UN spokesperson said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General has not extended an invitation to the de facto authorities," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Last week the United Nations had to stress that the meeting will not focus on the possible international recognition of the Taliban administration after comments by the deputy UN chief sparked concern and confusion.

The gathering in Qatar on Monday and Tuesday is instead intended to focus on reinvigorating "the international engagement around common objectives for a durable way forward on ... Afghanistan," Dujarric has said.

Guterres' deputy, Amina Mohammed, had suggested last week that the meeting in Doha "could find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition."

The Taliban seized power in August 2021 as U.S.-led forces withdrew following 20 years of war.

In December, the 193-member UN General Assembly approved postponing, for the second time, a decision on whether to recognize the Afghan Taliban administration by allowing them to send a United Nations ambassador to New York.

The UN Security Council unanimously condemned on Thursday a Taliban administration ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations in Afghanistan and called on Taliban leaders to "swiftly reverse" a crackdown on the rights of women and girls.

The Taliban says it respects women's rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law. Taliban officials said decisions on female aid workers are an "internal issue."

Taliban / UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

18h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

6h | Panorama
Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, The Grove Bistro presents a thrilling ambience of music, lighting and décor. Photo: Courtesy

The Grove Bistro: A unique gastronomy experience within a Mediterranean decor

6h | Food
Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ChatGPT can give advance idea about stock market

ChatGPT can give advance idea about stock market

11m | TBS Stories
Story of Inventing GPS

Story of Inventing GPS

5h | TBS Science
How the stock market was before the independence

How the stock market was before the independence

6h | TBS Markets
A day in the kingdom of guns

A day in the kingdom of guns

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'