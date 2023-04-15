Taliban murders Afghan cricketer’s father for teaching girls cricket

The Taliban's hostility towards women's sports in Afghanistan has resulted in the death of a cricket coach, Abdul, who was targeted for promoting women's cricket at the academy where he worked.

His son, Farhan Zakhail, a talented young Afghan cricketer, has found temporary refuge in Sydney with the Western Suburbs District Cricket Club, says a report by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Farhan, who is set to turn 20 next month, played first-class cricket in Afghanistan at the age of 14 and even captained his national Under-19 World Cup team.

He is the nephew of former Afghanistan Test player Javed Ahmadi, who was also forced to flee the country with his pregnant wife and four children after being threatened by the Taliban.

Javed and his family were airlifted to Sydney in October 2021 and were subsequently granted refugee status by the Morrison Government.

Farhan arrived in Sydney in September last year on a 408 Visa and is now seeking permanent residency.

The family had to flee Afghanistan for Pakistan, but the Taliban hunted down Abdul and he was presumably killed.

"We all lived together in the one-family home in Kunduz, and I worked at the women's cricket academy. But the Taliban do not like women playing cricket, and they came after my family.

We escaped to Pakistan, and even though my brother Abdul was not a player, they hunted him down, and we don't think he is in this world any longer," said Javed.

In a letter of support for Farhan's residency in Australia, John Coates, the International Olympic Committee's first vice president and former AOC president, writes: "Neither Farhan nor Javed could possibly, safely, return to Afghanistan, especially with the hardening Taliban line towards anyone who would be sympathetic to the progress of women in their native land."

David Gilbert, the former Australian Test player and former chief executive of Cricket NSW, has nominated Farhan's application for residency.

Farhan, whose English has improved significantly with lessons, says: "I am very lucky to being welcomed into Australia and especially by the Wests cricket people. Everyone's support for me and for Javed's family has helped me feel peaceful."

Photographed in the Pratten Park dressing rooms with a backdrop of former Wests cricket greats, he added: "I hope to repay Wests with a long career at club level and maybe NSW and Australia."

"It will all depend on my residency being approved."

Farhan's visa enabled him to stay in Sydney throughout the 2022-23 summer, playing cricket for Western Suburbs but not working. It expires this week. However, following the lodgement of his residency application he can remain in Australia while it is assessed, a process which usually takes two years.

It has been submitted under the "global talent" provision which is open to those of prodigious skill, including musicians and artists.

Farhan captained the Afghan Under-19 World Cup team in South Africa in 2020 at age 16. He averaged 46, including scoring 91 not out against Australia.

His form over one season with Western Suburbs DCC has been promising. Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon wrote in another letter of support of the residency application: "Mr Zakhail has scored a total of 478 runs, with a high score of 68, and bagging 19 wickets with the ball for best figures of 4-19."

Letters of support have also been provided by Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia, who described Farhan as "a long-term asset to Australian cricket". Greg Dyer, the chair of the Australian Cricketers Association, has also endorsed the residency application, as have current Afghani Test players Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke described Farhan's statistics in first class cricket in Afghanistan as "impressive", while also lauding his leadership skills. "My old club, Western Suburbs Sydney, has identified these talents and has been nurturing Farhan during what is a very stressful period for him," Clarke said. "Wests believe that Farhan has the potential for NSW state selection as his career unfolds over the next decade."

Rick Wayde, vice president of the Wests club, says: "With all the turmoil he has been through, including the pressure of having to leave Australia if his residency application is unsuccessful, we are nursing him along.

"He is currently living in Merrylands with his uncle's family. A fifth child, Ali, was born in Sydney in December 2021. Javed is now self-employed as a courier and is a great role model for his nephew.

"They are all still worried about family stuck in Afghanistan."