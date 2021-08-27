Taliban has not suffered casualties in Kabul blasts: Mujahid
"We (Taliban) have not suffered any casualties. The incident took place in an area that is controlled by US forces," he said
"We (Taliban) have not suffered any casualties. The incident took place in an area that is controlled by US forces," he said, reports the BBC.
This is in direct contrast to an earlier report by Reuters which stated that at least 28 Taliban members had been killed in the twin attacks.