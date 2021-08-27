Taliban has not suffered casualties in Kabul blasts: Mujahid

World+Biz

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 12:46 pm

Taliban has not suffered casualties in Kabul blasts: Mujahid

"We (Taliban) have not suffered any casualties. The incident took place in an area that is controlled by US forces," he said

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The Taliban has not suffered any casualities, the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"We (Taliban) have not suffered any casualties. The incident took place in an area that is controlled by US forces," he said, reports the BBC.

This is in direct contrast to an earlier report by Reuters which stated that at least 28 Taliban members had been killed in the twin attacks.

Taliban say they lost more people than the US in Kabul airport blasts

 

