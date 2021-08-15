Taliban begins to enter Afghanistan’s capital Kabul

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 02:34 pm

Taliban begins to enter Afghanistan’s capital Kabul

There has been little military resistance in the capital

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 02:34 pm
Taliban forces patrol a street in Herat, Afghanistan August 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban forces patrol a street in Herat, Afghanistan August 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Taliban have begun to enter the capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan. 

According to BBC reports, there has been little military resistance in the capital. 

The Taliban have also ordered their fighters to refrain from perpetrating violence in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and allow safe passage to anyone who chooses to leave, Reuters quotes a Taliban leader in Doha as saying.

Afghanistan's interior ministry and the armed group confirmed that they had made way into the city, with Taliban leaders ordering its fighters to allow safe passage to anyone looking to leave Kabul.

This comes just hours after the group seized control of the key eastern city of Jalalabad, securing critical roads connecting the country to Pakistan, Al Jazeera reports.

The government, meanwhile, maintained that the situation was under control.

In a message posted on the Office of the President of Afghanistan's Twitter account, it said, "There have been sporadic shootings in Kabul, Kabul has not been attacked, the country's security and defense forces are working together with international partners to ensure the security of the city, the situation is under control," the post said, in Pashto.

Taliban / Afghanistan

