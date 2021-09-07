Taliban ‘acting’ govt chief: Who is Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund?

World+Biz

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 09:31 pm

Related News

Taliban ‘acting’ govt chief: Who is Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund?

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is presently head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body, Rehbari Shura

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 09:31 pm
Taliban ‘acting’ govt chief: Who is Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund?

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura', has been named as the head of Taliban's 'acting' government. 

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund who is presently head of Rehbari Shura or leadership council, belongs to Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, and was among the founders of the armed movement, reports asianetnews.com. 

"He worked for 20 years as head of Rehbari Shura and earned himself a very good reputation. He is a religious leader rather than a military background and is known for his character and devotion," said another Taliban leader.

He said Mullah Hasan remained close to Sheikh Hibatullah Akhunzada for 20 years.

As per reports, the new government is likely to be formed on Wednesday a day ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks or it "may get delayed for a few more days".

Also, according to the Taliban sources, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was earlier tasked to be appointed as the new information minister but the leadership changed their mind and decided to engage him as spokesman for the head of the state, Mullah Hasan Akhund.

Top News

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund / Taliban ‘acting’ govt chief / Taliban government / Rehbari Shura / Taliban chief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

3h | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

3h | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

3h | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places