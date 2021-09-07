Taliban ‘acting’ govt chief: Who is Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund?

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura', has been named as the head of Taliban's 'acting' government.

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund who is presently head of Rehbari Shura or leadership council, belongs to Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, and was among the founders of the armed movement, reports asianetnews.com.

"He worked for 20 years as head of Rehbari Shura and earned himself a very good reputation. He is a religious leader rather than a military background and is known for his character and devotion," said another Taliban leader.

He said Mullah Hasan remained close to Sheikh Hibatullah Akhunzada for 20 years.

As per reports, the new government is likely to be formed on Wednesday a day ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks or it "may get delayed for a few more days".

Also, according to the Taliban sources, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was earlier tasked to be appointed as the new information minister but the leadership changed their mind and decided to engage him as spokesman for the head of the state, Mullah Hasan Akhund.