A TV screen shows that China's People's Liberation Army has begun military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan, as reported by Chinese state television, in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 21 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships operating around Taiwan on Saturday, as Beijing continues its military drills near the island.

The ministry said no Chinese aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.