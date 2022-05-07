Taiwan hopes world would sanction China if it invades

World+Biz

Reuters
07 May, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 12:12 pm

Related News

Taiwan hopes world would sanction China if it invades

Reuters
07 May, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 12:12 pm
Head of European Economic and Trade Office (EETO) Filip Grzegorzewski, holds EU and Ukrainian flags next to Taiwan Parliament speaker You Si-kun, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and other European diplomats at an Europe Day event in Taipei, Taiwan May 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ben Blanchard
Head of European Economic and Trade Office (EETO) Filip Grzegorzewski, holds EU and Ukrainian flags next to Taiwan Parliament speaker You Si-kun, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and other European diplomats at an Europe Day event in Taipei, Taiwan May 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ben Blanchard

Taiwan hopes that the world would sanction China like it is sanctioning Russia for its war on Ukraine if Beijing invaded the island, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Saturday.

Taiwan has joined in Western-led sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and on Friday added Belarus to that list

The moves are largely symbolic given Taiwan's minimal levels of direct trade with Belarus or Russia.

But Ukraine's plight has won broad public sympathy in Taiwan due to what many people view as the parallels between what is happening in the European country and what could happen if China ever uses force to bring the island it claims as its own under Chinese control.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei at an event to mark the founding of what would become the European Union, Wu said it was important to stand with others in denouncing the invasion and sanctioning both Russia and Belarus.

"In the future, if we are threatened with force by China, or are invaded, of course we hope the international community can understand and support Taiwan, and sanction these kinds of aggressive behaviours," he added.

"So Taiwan stands with the international community, and takes these actions," Wu said, referring to the sanctions.

Taiwan has raised its alert level since the Ukraine war began, wary of China making a similar move, though the government in Taipei has reported no signs of an imminent Chinese attack.

China, which has not condemned Russia's invasion, has dismissed any comparisons with Taiwan, saying it is not a country and merely a Chinese province, a view the democratically-elected government in Taipei strongly disputes.

Speaking at the same event, Taiwan parliament speaker You Si-kun said Ukraine has "performed very well", standing up to Russia for more than 70 days, earning Taiwan's "admiration".

"We hope Ukraine will definitely be victorious, and stand firm to the end to victory."

How the world would react to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is unclear, given that most countries, including the United States and all EU member states only have formal diplomatic ties with Beijing, not Taipei, and unlike Ukraine do not recognise Taiwan as a country.

Taiwan / china / sanctions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

1h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

2h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

2h | Panorama
Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Road accidents plague Eid holidays

3h | Videos
How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

3h | Videos
Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

2
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

5
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval