Taiwan defence minister warns of China military's 'sudden entry' into areas close to island

FILE PHOTO: Taiwan&#039;s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng arrives at the parliament, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in Taipei, Taiwan, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang
FILE PHOTO: Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng arrives at the parliament, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Taipei, Taiwan, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned on Monday the island has to be on alert this year for Chinese military's "sudden entry" into areas close to its territory amid the rising military tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Answering questions from a lawmaker, Chiu said the Chinese People's Liberation Army might find excuses to enter areas close to Taiwan's territorial air and sea space as the island steps up its military exchanges with the United States.

