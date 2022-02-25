Taiwan announces sanctions against Russia

Taiwan flags can be seen at a square ahead of the national day celebration in Taoyuan, Taiwan, October 8, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Taiwan will impose economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the self-ruled island's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

In a news release, the ministry said it "strongly condemns" Russia's decision to start a war against Ukraine, adding that Moscow had posed a serious threat to the rules-based international order, reports the CNN.

"In order to compel Russia to halt its military aggression against Ukraine, and to restart peaceful dialogue among all parties concerned as soon as possible, the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) announces it will join international economic sanctions against Russia," it said.

The statement did not specify how Taiwan will sanction Russia, but the island is a global leader in the production of semiconductor chips.