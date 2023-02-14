Swiss police cordon off parliament in Bern due to suspicious car, man

World+Biz

Reuters
14 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 10:05 pm

Related News

Swiss police cordon off parliament in Bern due to suspicious car, man

Reuters
14 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 10:05 pm
Swiss police cordon off parliament in Bern due to suspicious car, man

Swiss police have sealed off the area around the parliament building in the capital Bern on Tuesday and asked people not to go near it due to a suspicious man and car.

"We are currently in operation in Bern due to the suspicious behaviour of man who has been stopped," Bern cantonal police said in a tweet.

"Because of a car close to the Bundesplatz, the square and surrounding streets are currently closed for safety reasons. This applies to public transport as well," the police added, referring to the square outside the Swiss parliament building.

Several buildings have been evacuated, the police said, adding they were asking the public to avoid the area.

Top News

Swiss police / Switzerland

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

9h | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

9h | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

12h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

2h | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

3h | TBS World
Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

6h | TBS SPORTS
300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

7h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed