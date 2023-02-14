Swiss police cordon off parliament in Bern due to suspicious car, man

Swiss police have sealed off the area around the parliament building in the capital Bern on Tuesday and asked people not to go near it due to a suspicious man and car.

"We are currently in operation in Bern due to the suspicious behaviour of man who has been stopped," Bern cantonal police said in a tweet.

"Because of a car close to the Bundesplatz, the square and surrounding streets are currently closed for safety reasons. This applies to public transport as well," the police added, referring to the square outside the Swiss parliament building.

Several buildings have been evacuated, the police said, adding they were asking the public to avoid the area.