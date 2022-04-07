Swiss have frozen $8 billion in assets under Russia sanctions

World+Biz

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 08:57 pm

Related News

Swiss have frozen $8 billion in assets under Russia sanctions

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 08:57 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Switzerland has so far frozen some 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.03 billion) in funds and assets under sanctions against Russians to punish Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, government official Erwin Bollinger said on Thursday.

The assets included money in frozen bank accounts and properties in four Swiss cantons, Bollinger told a news conference in Bern. He did not name the cantons.

In a sharp deviation from the country's traditional neutrality, Switzerland on Feb. 28 adopted European Union sanctions against Russians involved in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It is adopting other EU sanctions as well. 

"Currently around 7.5 billion Swiss francs are blocked on the basis of the sanctions against Russia," said Bollinger, a senior official at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) agency overseeing sanctions.

Thursday's report marked an increase from an update two weeks ago, when Bollinger said Switzerland has frozen around 5.75 billion Swiss francs worth of Russian assets. 

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last month heaped pressure on Switzerland -- a popular destination for Moscow's elite and a holding place for Russian wealth -- to more quickly identify and freeze assets of hundreds of sanctioned Russians. 

Bollinger said Swiss officials met Ukrainian government representatives on Wednesday to discuss implementation of the sanctions, but he gave no details.

He referred to an estimate by the Swiss Bankers Association of 150-200 billion francs worth of overall Russian wealth in Swiss banks. 

"Not every Russian person is sanctioned," Bollinger added. "At present, there are just under 900 people."

"As you can imagine it is often very complex to determine the effective control (of assets). Funds are thus in part blocked provisionally by banks. The amounts reported are only a snapshot," he added.

"The tendency is to block more than would be necessary."

($1 = 0.9336 Swiss francs)

Swiss / Russia Sanctions / assets frozen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

9h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

11h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US targeting Putin’s daughters

US targeting Putin’s daughters

20m | Videos
Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

20m | Videos
Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

2h | Videos
Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

4
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma