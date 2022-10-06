Swedish police investigation of Nord Stream leaks strengthens suspicion of "gross sabotage"

FILE PHOTO: A gas leak from Nord stream 1 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on September 28, 2022. Swedish Coast Guard/Handout via TT News Agency/via REUTERS

A crime scene investigation of the damages on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines has strengthened suspicions of "gross sabotage", Swedish security police said on Thursday.

"After completing the crime scene investigation, the Swedish Security Service can conclude that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2 in the Swedish economic zone that have caused extensive damage to gas pipelines," they said in a statement.

They said they had seized some material on site that it would now analyse.

The area is no longer cordoned off, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a separate statement.

Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipes in Swedish and Danish exclusive economic zones in the Baltic Sea.