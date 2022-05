Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and the Moderate Party's leader Ulf Kristersson (not pictured) hold a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden on 16 May 2022. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via

Sweden and Finland will on Wednesday hand in their respective applications to NATO to join the organisation, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday.

"In Sweden and Finland we also agree to go hand in hand through this entire process and we will tomorrow together file the application," she told a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Swedish capital.