Suspected drone hits oil depot in Russia's Oryol, regional governor says

An aerial view shows oil tanks of Transneft oil pipeline operator at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia June 13, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

A suspected drone blew up an oil depot in the Russian region of Oryol on Wednesday, but caused no casualties, the regional governor said.

"At around 4am today, a suspected drone blew up an oil depot in the settlement of Stalnoi Kon," governor Andrei Klychkov said of the 0100 GMT strike on the Telegram messaging app.

"There were no casualties. All operational services are working at the site," he added.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.