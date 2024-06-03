Suspect detained in Romania after throwing petrol bomb outside Israeli embassy

Romanian police escort a suspect outside the police station in Bucharest after a petrol bomb was thrown at the Israeli embassy, in Romania June 3, 2024 in this still image obtained from social media video. Simon Daniel Merticariu via REUTERS

A foreign citizen was detained in Romania's capital Bucharest on Monday after throwing a Molotov cocktail outside the Israeli embassy, causing no damage or casualties, police said.

The Romanian Intelligence Service said its anti-terrorism officers caught the 34-year-old suspect, who allegedly also threatened he will set himself on fire, and handed him over to police.

Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed the arrest of the suspect "apparently of Syrian origin". He had pulled out, lit and thrown the petrol bomb while undergoing a security inspection, it said.

Police spokesman Georgian Dragan told local television station Digi24 that the suspect's motives were personal and not motivated by Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.