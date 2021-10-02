Surprised if any significant coal industry existed after 2040, EU's Timmermans says

World+Biz

Reuters
02 October, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 04:46 pm

Related News

Surprised if any significant coal industry existed after 2040, EU's Timmermans says

Reuters
02 October, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 04:46 pm
Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans speaks during a news conference during the pre-COP26 climate meeting in Milan, Italy October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans speaks during a news conference during the pre-COP26 climate meeting in Milan, Italy October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Coal mining is on its way out and will play a minor role post 2040 as countries speed up efforts to cut greenhouse gas emission to tackle climate change, European Commissioner for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said on Saturday.

Speaking at the pre-COP26 climate talks in Milan, Timmermans said there was "no future in coal" and the fossil fuel would gradually disappear even without taking action as there was no economic logic to keep the industry alive.

"I'd be highly surprised if there is still a significant coal mining industry after 2040," he said.

Top News / Europe

Frans Timmermans / EU / European Union (EU) / Climate action plan / European Commissioner for Climate Action

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

6h | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

6h | Videos
Where does all the plastic waste go?

Where does all the plastic waste go?

6h | Videos
Bubly talks about “Chokh”

Bubly talks about “Chokh”

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

5
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

6
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment