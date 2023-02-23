Strong earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China

World+Biz

Reuters
23 February, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 06:28 pm

Related News

Strong earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China

Reuters
23 February, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 06:28 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

An earthquake of about 6.8 magnitude shook eastern Tajikistan at 5:37 a.m. (0037 GMT) on Thursday, Tajik authorities said, which was felt in China and other neighbouring countries.

The earthquake struck the mountainous Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region which was earlier this month hit by a series of deadly avalanches. Although sparsely populated, it is home to a large lake, Sarez, which if disturbed could flood a vast area spanning several countries.

Tajik authorities said there was no sign of the lake being disturbed by the earthquake.

The epicentre was about 82 kms (50.95 miles) from the nearest border with China and the earthquake was strongly felt in some areas in China's western Xinjiang region, including Kashgar and Artux, Chinese state television CCTV reported, putting its magnitude at 7.2.

In the nearby Rushon district of Gorno-Badakhshan, a local resident said many people rushed outside after being woken up by the earthquake, which was followed by at least two aftershocks.

There were no reports of casualties either in Tajikistan or in China. Power supply and communication remained normal in Kashgar, state media Xinhua reported.

The Xinjiang railroad department called a halt to passenger trains running on the Aksu to Kashgar section of the Southern Xinjiang railway, state media said.

Local authorities were inspecting bridges, tunnels and signal equipment, CCTV said.

Earthquake / china / Tajikistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

8h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

8h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

10h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

14m | TBS Stories
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

8h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

21h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business