Stripping Shamima Begum's UK citizenship was unlawful, court hears

World+Biz

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 09:23 am

Related News

Stripping Shamima Begum's UK citizenship was unlawful, court hears

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 09:23 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The revocation of Shamima Begum's UK citizenship in 2019 was unlawful as the effectively stateless 'ISIS bride' would face the death penalty if sent to Bangladesh, her parents' country of origin, a court has heard.

The 23-year-old's legal appeal at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (Siac) was told that the then home secretary, Sajid Javid, had failed to consider the "serious practical consequences" of removing Begum's UK citizenship in 2019, The Guardian reports.

In the hearing challenging the decision, her legal team said it ignored the fact that she may have been trafficked into Syria, adding she has been "banished".

Shamima Begum's UK citizenship was stripped after she travelled to Islamic State group-controlled Syria with two other east London schoolgirls - Kadiza Sultana, 16, and 15-year-old Amira Abase, when she was 15. There she married an Islamic State fighter and lived under IS rule for more than three years. She was found by the Times newspaper in a Syrian refugee camp in 2019.

The case is being heard at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), which has similar standing to the High Court, and can hear national security evidence in secret if necessary.

"It is clear that he gave no consideration to the prospect that the deprivation decision would render the appellant de facto stateless," Dan Squires KC, for Begum, told the hearing.

"There is nothing in any of the Home Secretary's evidence which suggests that consideration was given - prior to the deprivation decision being taken, or indeed at any time - to matters relating to de facto citizenship," Squires said, in submissions.

These matters included whether Begum would be recognised by Bangladesh as a citizen and provided with any protection or practical support, he said.

"The home secretary has not responded to the allegation that the decision-maker neither directed his mind to this issue nor took steps such as contacting the Bangladeshi authorities to find out their position regarding the appellant," Squires said.

Had such inquiries been carried out, "the Bangladesh authorities would have confirmed that the appellant would be hanged if she entered the country," Squires said.

He added: "This was their stark position in respect of the appellant as set out in the public statements of the Bangladeshi authorities immediately after the decision was taken."

In May 2019, Bangladesh's foreign minister confirmed Begum could face the death penalty for involvement in terrorism if she went to Bangladesh.

Begum's lawyers said: "It is clear that, had the home secretary made inquiries as to the practical effect of depriving the appellant of her citizenship, he would likely have understood that the appellant could be left without the protection of any state."

"It was, or ought to have been, known to the home secretary, that even where deprivation does not result in de jure statelessness, it may render a person de facto stateless, with extremely serious practical consequences."

The Home Office lawyers said that the argument "appears to amount to an assertion that the secretary of state is under a duty to seek the views of foreign governments before he decides whether to deprive one of their nationals of their British citizenship.

"Such an argument, were Siac to accept it, would have very serious consequences – indeed, it would likely render the entire deprivation regime inoperable."

The lawyers said it would be "relatively straightforward" for a foreign government to disavow that an individual either is a national or state that they would not be treated as one, even where that had no basis in the nationality laws of that state.

Top News

Shamima Begum / UK citizenship / ISIS bride / UK / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

27m | Panorama
A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

19h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

21h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

11h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

11h | Videos
Son of Liberian president wins US

Son of Liberian president wins US

12h | Videos
Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka