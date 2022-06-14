Strawberry Supermoon: A skygazer's delight. All details here

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
14 June, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 08:58 am

Related News

Strawberry Supermoon: A skygazer's delight. All details here

According to NASA, a Supermoon occurs when a full or new moon coincides with its closest approach to the Earth

Hindustan Times
14 June, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 08:58 am
The moon is seen through clouds behind the radio telescope RT-70 in the village of Molochnoye, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
The moon is seen through clouds behind the radio telescope RT-70 in the village of Molochnoye, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

To skygazers' delight, the upcoming full moon, also known as the Strawberry Supermoon, will peak on Tuesday, marking the second of the year's four consecutive supermoons.

A supermoon– the term coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 – is a treat for skywatchers and photographers as the moon appears larger and brighter, providing them with a spectacular opportunity to observe celestial events.

What is a Supermoon?

According to NASA, a Supermoon occurs when a full or new moon coincides with its closest approach to the Earth. The closest point in the orbit is called "perigee," and when the full Moon appears at the perigee, it looks slightly brighter and larger than a regular full moon, hence the name.

While it is difficult for people to differentiate between the normal Moon and a supermoon, the difference between the two becomes evident when you compare them with their pictures side by side.

According to reports, full moons are referred to as strawberry full moons by native American tribes as it signals a time for gathering ripening strawberries and other fruits. The strawberry moon also marks the last full Moon of spring or the first full moon of summer.

An old European name for this full moon is the Mead or Honey Moon. It is also referred to as the Rose Moon

When can you watch Supermoon?

According to reports, the supermoon will appear opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 7:52 am EDT (5:22 pm IST) on June 14.

"This will be late Monday night for the International Date Line West time zone, Tuesday for many of the time zones on Earth, and Wednesday morning from the Chatham Standard Time zone eastward to the International Date Line. The Moon will appear full for about three days centered on this time, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning," NASA said.

Here's the full moon calendar for 2022, according to Old Farmers' Almanac.

July 13: Buck moon

August 11: Sturgeon moon

September 10: Harvest moon

October 9: Hunter's moon

November 8: Beaver moon

December 7: Cold moon

Strawberry Supermoon / supermoon / Moon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

2h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

2h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

4h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

14h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

15h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

15h | Videos
How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more