Strange symbols, feared to be Russian targets, appear on Kyiv buildings' rooftops

Chilling symbols have surfaced on rooftops of several buildings in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv amid an escalating war with Russia. An 'X' marking was seen on the rooftop of high-rise buildings in videos and images circulated on social media platforms.

Authorities have warned residents in Kyiv to check their rooftops and remain vigilant for they could be potential target signs drawn by "suspicious characters" who have been leaving aerial clues for Russians. Residents have been asked to cover any such marking that they find suspicious.

"With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

The Indian side reiterated its demand to Russia and Ukraine for safety and safe passage for Indian nationals caught up in conflict zones, mostly in eastern and southern Ukraine. The demand was first made by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during separate meetings with the Russian and Ukrainian envoys on Sunday.

"Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Khark.

"URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT! I ask the heads of the condominiums to close all the attic. If you or a resident of the house notice tags in the driveway, on the roof, next to the houses of unknown persons - inform law enforcement immediately," said Alexander Tretyak, who is the mayor of Rivne town in western Ukraine, in a post on his Facebook page.

"City authorities are appealing to residents of multi-storey buildings that have access to the roof, asking to urgently check the roofs for the availability of tags. In case any marks are detected - please put them to sleep with the ground or something to cover," wrote the Kyiv city state administration in a Facebook post.