Strange symbols, feared to be Russian targets, appear on Kyiv buildings' rooftops

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
01 March, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 06:30 pm

Related News

Strange symbols, feared to be Russian targets, appear on Kyiv buildings' rooftops

Authorities have warned residents in Kyiv to check their rooftops and remain vigilant

Hindustan Times
01 March, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 06:30 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chilling symbols have surfaced on rooftops of several buildings in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv amid an escalating war with Russia. An 'X' marking was seen on the rooftop of high-rise buildings in videos and images circulated on social media platforms.

Authorities have warned residents in Kyiv to check their rooftops and remain vigilant for they could be potential target signs drawn by "suspicious characters" who have been leaving aerial clues for Russians. Residents have been asked to cover any such marking that they find suspicious.

"With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

The Indian side reiterated its demand to Russia and Ukraine for safety and safe passage for Indian nationals caught up in conflict zones, mostly in eastern and southern Ukraine. The demand was first made by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during separate meetings with the Russian and Ukrainian envoys on Sunday.

"Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Khark.

"URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT! I ask the heads of the condominiums to close all the attic. If you or a resident of the house notice tags in the driveway, on the roof, next to the houses of unknown persons - inform law enforcement immediately," said Alexander Tretyak, who is the mayor of Rivne town in western Ukraine, in a post on his Facebook page.

"City authorities are appealing to residents of multi-storey buildings that have access to the roof, asking to urgently check the roofs for the availability of tags. In case any marks are detected - please put them to sleep with the ground or something to cover," wrote the Kyiv city state administration in a Facebook post.

Top News

Ukraine war / Russia Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

8h | Habitat
Illustration: Collected

Back to the Cold War?

9h | Analysis
Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

1d | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World leaders in proxy war

World leaders in proxy war

7m | Videos
Speed of animals Vs supercars

Speed of animals Vs supercars

7m | Videos
Disney, Warner Bros, Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Disney, Warner Bros, Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

2h | Videos
Insurance companies in crisis

Insurance companies in crisis

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy