Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

World+Biz

Reuters
21 June, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 10:47 pm

Related News

Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Reuters
21 June, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 10:47 pm
A view shows the 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like sanctuary discovered in Tiel, a town in the centre of the Netherlands in this handout picture obtained on 21 June, 2023. Municipality of Tiel/Handout via REUTERS
A view shows the 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like sanctuary discovered in Tiel, a town in the centre of the Netherlands in this handout picture obtained on 21 June, 2023. Municipality of Tiel/Handout via REUTERS

Archaeologists have discovered a 4,000-year-old sanctuary made up of ditches and burial mounds in the central Netherlands that they believe may have served a similar purpose to Stonehenge.

Like the famous stone circle in southern England, the sanctuary – which was as big as at least three soccer fields and built with soil and wood – was built to align with the sun on the solstices.

The archaeologists also discovered offerings, including animal skeletons, human skulls and valuable items such as a bronze spearhead, at the spots where the sun shone through the openings, according to a statement from the municipality of Tiel, a town around 70km (45 miles) east of Rotterdam where the site was excavated.

"The largest mound served as a sun calendar, similar to the famous stones of Stonehenge in England," said the statement.

"This sanctuary must have been a highly significant place where people kept track of special days in the year, performed rituals and buried their dead. Rows of poles stood along pathways used for processions."

While excavating the site in 2017, archaeologists also discovered several graves. One grave was of a woman buried with a glass bead from Mesopotamia, present-day Iraq.

It's the oldest bead ever found in the Netherlands and researchers said it proved people of this area were in contact with people almost 5,000 km away.

The archaeologists took six years to research more than a million excavated objects dating from the Stone Age, the Bronze Age, the Iron Age, the Roman Empire and the Middle Ages.

After the excavation was finished, the site was covered again to allow construction work.

Some of the discoveries will be showcased in a local museum in Tiel and in the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities.

Top News / Europe

Netherlands / Stonehenge / neolithic monument

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

13h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

3h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

2h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

6h | TBS Stories
Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

11h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions