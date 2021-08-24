Starvation stalks Afghanistan, politics must be worked out fast, WFP says

Starvation stalks Afghanistan, politics must be worked out fast, WFP says

"There’s a perfect storm coming because of several years of drought, conflict, economic deterioration, compounded by Covid," executive director of the World Food Programme David Beasley said

A US Marine passes out water to evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021. US Marine Corps/Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/Handout via REUTERS
A US Marine passes out water to evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021. US Marine Corps/Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/Handout via REUTERS

Millions of Afghans could soon face starvation due to the combination of conflict, drought and the coronavirus pandemic, the executive director of the World Food Programme said on Tuesday, calling on political leaders to act fast.

"There's a perfect storm coming because of several years of drought, conflict, economic deterioration, compounded by Covid," David Beasley told Reuters in Doha.

"The number of people marching towards starvation has spiked to now 14 million."

