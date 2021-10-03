SRK gets Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra's support amid Aryan Khan controversy

Actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi are among the first celebrities to have shown support for Shah Rukh Khan amid the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan. While Pooja acted alongside him in Chaahat, Suchitra worked with Shah Rukh in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

Pooja tweeted, "I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass." She added a folded hands emoji at the end.

Suchitra said that seeing one's child in distress is hard for a parent. She wrote on Twitter, "Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all." In another tweet, she mentioned how Bollywood stars' lives are often used as entertainment.

I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass. 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 3, 2021

"For all those targeting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on film stars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. It's the price of fame," she said.

Aryan was arrested on Sunday after the Narcotics Control Bureau allegedly found drugs on his person. He was at a rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai when the NCB conducted a raid. As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20b, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Earlier in the day, actor Suniel Shetty had also talked about Aryan and asked the media to give him a 'breather'. Speaking at an event, Suniel said, "I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let's give that child a breather."

The actor added, "Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. Baccha hai (He's a kid). Taking care of him is our responsibility."

Aryan is the eldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. They also have a 21-year-old daughter Suhana and an eight-year-old son AbRam.