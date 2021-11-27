Sri Lanka bans travellers from 6 African nations due to Omicron Covid variant

World+Biz

Reuters
27 November, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 02:53 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka bans travellers from 6 African nations due to Omicron Covid variant

It was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on Wednesday and has been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel

Reuters
27 November, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 02:53 pm
A security officer wearing protective gear stands next to passenger temperature scanning machine where she is on duty as Sri Lanka&#039;s government scheduled to reopen the country&#039;s airports for tourists from January 21, 2021, as they were closed since March 2020 due to spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, Sri Lanka January 20, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A security officer wearing protective gear stands next to passenger temperature scanning machine where she is on duty as Sri Lanka's government scheduled to reopen the country's airports for tourists from January 21, 2021, as they were closed since March 2020 due to spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, Sri Lanka January 20, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Sri Lanka said on Saturday it was barring travellers from six Southern African countries on Saturday over concerns about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

From Monday, travellers will not be allowed into the country from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini, Colombo said in a statement.

Travellers who arrived from these six countries over the past two days will have to undergo mandatory 14 days quarantine.

The World Health Organization on Friday declared the new coronavirus variant to be "of concern".

It was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on Wednesday and has been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

Top News

Sri Lanka / Omicron Covid variant / Ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asian Openbill on a marsh. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Openbill: A bird that baffled Julian Huxley and endured a parade of poisoned snails

6h | Panorama
CMED’s trained paramedics go door to door documenting health conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, BMI etc. Photo: Courtesy

CMED: Providing villagers with affordable healthcare at home through ‘health accounts’

7h | Panorama
2022 Honda City RS

2022 Honda City RS

7h | Wheels
From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

1d | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

2d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

4
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 