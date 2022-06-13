Spacey to appear in UK court on sex assault charges

Actor and presenter Kevin Spacey. Photo: Reuters

Actor Kevin Spacey will appear in UK court on Thursday charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, police say.

The 62-year-old actor is also accused of forcing a person to participate in penetrative sexual conduct without consent, reports BBC.

He is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court at 10:00 BST on Thursday.

The allegations are the result of a review of evidence by the Metropolitan Police.

Kevin Spacey has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 40s, in London back in March 2005.

He has also been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual conduct with a man, now in his 30s, without his consent, in August 2008 in London.

The fourth charge of sexual assault is on another man, who is also now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.