SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve

Reuters
17 April, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 08:41 pm

Photographers set up remote cameras for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, outside Pad 39A for a mission to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Photographers set up remote cameras for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, outside Pad 39A for a mission to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Elon Musk's SpaceX called off the highly anticipateddebut launch of its newly-combined Starship cruise vessel and Super Heavy rocket in the final minutes of countdown due to a frozen valve, delaying the uncrewed test flight for at least two days.

But the California-based space company announced in a live webcast that it was scrubbing the planned 90-minute flight into space for a minimum of 48 hours, citing a frozen pressurization valve in the lower-stage rocket booster. That would make Wednesday the next available launch window for the mission.

SpaceX officials on the webcast said ground teams would nevertheless continue pre-flight fueling of the rocket until the last seconds of Monday's countdown, turning the canceled launch bid into a "wet dress rehearsal" for the next attempt.

Musk, the company's billionaire founder and chief executive, had told a private Twitter audience on Sunday night that the mission stood a better chance of being scrubbed than proceeding to launch on Monday.

Getting the vehicle to space for the first time would represent a key milestone in SpaceX's ambition of sending humans back to the moon and ultimately to Mars - at least initially as part of NASA's newly inaugurated human spaceflight program, Artemis.

A successful debut flight would also instantly rank the Starship system as the most powerful launch vehicle on Earth.

Both the lower-stage Super Heavy booster and the upper-stage Starship cruise vessel it would carry to space are designed as reusable components, capable of flying back to Earth for soft landings - a maneuver that has become routine for SpaceX's smaller Falcon 9 rocket.

But neither stage would be recovered for the expendable first test flight to space. Instead, both parts of the spacecraft would end their inaugural flight with crash landings at sea - the upper-stage of the Starship coming down in the Pacific after achieving nearly one full orbit of the Earth.

Prototypes of the Starship cruise vessel have made five sub-space flights up to 6 miles (10 km) above Earth in recent years, but the Super Heavy booster has never left the ground.

In February, SpaceX did a test-firing of the booster, igniting 31 of its 33 Raptor engines for roughly 10 seconds with the rocket bolted in place vertically atop a platform.

The Federal Aviation Administration just last Friday granted a license for what would be the first test flight of the fully stacked rocket system, clearing a final regulatory hurdle for the long-awaited launch.

If all goes as planned for the next launch bid, all 33 Raptor engines will ignite simultaneously to loft the Starship on a flight most of the way around the Earth before it re-enters the atmosphere and free-falls into the Pacific at supersonic speed, about 60 miles (97 km) off the coast of the northern Hawaiian islands.

After separating from the Starship, the Super Heavy booster is expected to execute the beginnings of a controlled return flight before plunging into the Gulf of Mexico.

As designed, the Starship rocket is nearly two times more powerful than NASA's own Space Launch System (SLS), which made its debut uncrewed flight to orbit in November, sending a NASA cruise vessel called Orion on a 10-day voyage around the moon and back.

 

