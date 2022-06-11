Southeast Asian defence pact can help region manage tensions, members say

World+Biz

Reuters
11 June, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 09:37 am

Related News

Southeast Asian defence pact can help region manage tensions, members say

Reuters
11 June, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 09:37 am
Malaysia&#039;s Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein gestures while on his way to attend the US Multilateral Meeting with Southeast Asia Defence Ministers at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Caroline Chia
Malaysia's Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein gestures while on his way to attend the US Multilateral Meeting with Southeast Asia Defence Ministers at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

Top officials from Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Britain said on Saturday that their 51-year-old Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) pact was solid, relevant and crucial to managing rising tensions in the region.

After meeting on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, the officials told a news conference that the relationship among the member nations was warm, and that they were focused on the future even amid increasing geopolitical complexities.

As tensions in the region increase sharply, particularly between China and US allies, the FPDA has great relevance as a moderating force, said Malaysia's Senior Minister for Defence, Hishammuddin Hussein.

"My biggest concern is unintended incidents and accidents that may spiral out of control and make it bigger than what it is," Hishammuddin said. "If these platforms (such as the FPDA) did not exist, there wouldn't be any opportunity to manage incidents that do sometimes go out of control."

Hishammuddin, Singaporean Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, New Zealand Defence Minister Peeni Henare and British High Commissioner to Singapore Kara Owen also reaffirmed their commitment to the FPDA and noted its relevance for the future.

"Australia is deeply committed to the FPDA," Marles said. "It's not something we take for granted."

Southeast Asian nations / defence deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Encountering roots

1h | In Focus
Long-tailed Shrike staring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Long-tailed Shrike: An astute and princely ‘butcher’

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3h | Panorama
Lynk & Co unveils “The Next Day” concept car

Lynk & Co unveils “The Next Day” concept car

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Meet the YouTube king of Bangladesh

Meet the YouTube king of Bangladesh

33m | Videos
This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

14h | Videos
The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

14h | Videos
Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

6
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions