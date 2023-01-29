South Korean soldier fires near border by mistake

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
29 January, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 10:28 am

Related News

South Korean soldier fires near border by mistake

BSS/AFP
29 January, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 10:28 am
Members of South Korea and U.S. Special forces take part in a joint military exercise conducted by South Korean and U.S. special forces troops at Gunsan Air Force base in Gunsan, South Korea, November 12, 2019. Photo taken November 12, 2019. Capt. David J. Murphy/U.S. Air Force/DVIDS/Handout via REUTERS
Members of South Korea and U.S. Special forces take part in a joint military exercise conducted by South Korean and U.S. special forces troops at Gunsan Air Force base in Gunsan, South Korea, November 12, 2019. Photo taken November 12, 2019. Capt. David J. Murphy/U.S. Air Force/DVIDS/Handout via REUTERS

A South Korean soldier mistakenly fired a machine gun near the border with North Korea, prompting the military to inform Pyongyang that the shooting was unintentional, a report said Sunday.

Four live rounds were fired during a training along the border in Gangwon province on Saturday evening, Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korean military officials.

All of the bullets landed on the South's side and no damage was reported.
The military unit immediately informed North Korea that the firings were not intentional and stepped up readiness posture, the officials said.

"No particular signs have been detected from the North's side, and an investigation is under way over the exact circumstances of the incident," an unnamed military official told Yonhap.

The two Koreas technically remain at war after fighting was halted by an armistice in 1953, and are separated by the four-kilometre-wide demilitarised zone (DMZ) that runs for 250 kilometres (160 miles) across the Korean peninsula.

Despite its name, the DMZ is one of the most fortified places on earth, replete with minefields and barbed-wire fences.

The last time the two sides exchanged fire on the border was in May 2020, when at least four bullets from North Korea hit South Korea's guard post at the central part of the DMZ, prompting Seoul's troops to fire back.

North Korean soldiers also shot at a defector in 2017 but the South did not fire back.

south korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best thing about organic skincare is that it is absolutely free from side effects, and anyone can start it at any age.

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

2h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

1h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

15h | TBS Entertainment
15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

14h | TBS Career
Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

13h | TBS SPORTS
Orion's fridge, TV & AC are being manufactured in own factory

Orion's fridge, TV & AC are being manufactured in own factory

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund