South Korea sends back an unidentified Afghan evacuee

Afghans board a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters

South Korea's foreign ministry says one Afghan evacuee had to be returned to Kabul due to "unclear identity".

The person - who has not been identified - was not on the evacuation list, reports the BBC citing Yonhap News.

The person had travelled from Afghanistan to the Pakistani capital Islamabad with a large group of evacuees. Officials there had discovered the person while checking identities before departure for Seoul.

"The person was sent back to Kabul on a military transport aircraft and handed over to the US military handling identity checks," the ministry said.

It also asked for understanding for the error, citing the "chaotic situation" in Afghanistan, according to Yonhap.

A total of 390 Afghan evacuees have been brought into South Korea - they include medical professionals, vocational trainers and interpreters who worked for Korea's embassy.