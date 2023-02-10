South Korea to restart issuing short-term visas for China travellers on 11 Feb

World+Biz

Reuters
10 February, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 09:51 am

Related News

South Korea to restart issuing short-term visas for China travellers on 11 Feb

Reuters
10 February, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 09:51 am
FILE PHOTO: Travellers wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak walk past retail shops at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
FILE PHOTO: Travellers wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak walk past retail shops at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

South Korea plans to resume issuing short-term visas for travellers from China on Saturday after China improved its Covid-19 situation, Seoul officials said on Friday.

South Korea suspended issuing short-term visas to Chinese visitors last month after China abruptly ended its stringent "zero-Covid" policy, leading to a wave of infections. Beijing retaliated against Seoul by halting short-term visas for South Korean travellers.

Kim Sung-ho, South Korea's vice interior minister in charge of disaster and safety management, said the government had decided to restart the visa issuance after the number of infections among Chinese arrivals dropped significantly, and new strains of the virus have not emerged.

South Korea's prime minister, Han Duck-soo, last week hinted at lifting restrictions before the end of February if China's Covid situation became "manageable."

Top News / China

china / south korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With its pristine beauty it is hard to believe Switzerland is a real country and not from a fairytale. Photo: Tareq Onu

Switzerland: The land of Alpine mountains and sapphire blue lakes

1h | Explorer
We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

2h | Panorama
Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

22h | Panorama
Hamiduzzaman Sculpture Park: Where art meets industrialisation

Hamiduzzaman Sculpture Park: Where art meets industrialisation

38m | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

18h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

23h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday