South Korea moves to 'normalise' military pact with Japan

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
18 March, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 02:54 pm

Related News

South Korea moves to 'normalise' military pact with Japan

BSS/AFP
18 March, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 02:54 pm
Photo: Japanese Prime Minister&#039;s office website
Photo: Japanese Prime Minister's office website

South Korea will fully implement a key military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a defence ministry official told AFP on Saturday (18 March), as the two countries move to thaw long-frozen relations and renew diplomacy to counter Pyongyang.

At a fence-mending summit on Thursday, the neighbours agreed to turn the page on a bitter dispute over Japan's use of war-time forced labour.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been keen to end the spat and present a united front against the nuclear-armed North, had flown to Japan to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the first such summit in 12 years.

According to a pool report, Yoon told Kishida he wanted a "complete normalisation" of a 2016 military agreement called the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which enables the two US allies to share military secrets, particularly over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile capacity.

Following the summit, South Korea's foreign ministry was asked "to proceed with the needed measures to normalise the agreement," said a defence ministry official, who declined to be named.

The foreign ministry is expected to send a formal letter to its Japanese counterpart soon, the official added.

Seoul had threatened to scrap GSOMIA in 2019 as relations with Tokyo soured over trade disputes and a historical row stemming from Japan's 35-year colonial rule over the peninsula.

In response, an alarmed United States said that calling off the pact would only benefit North Korea and China.

Hours before it was set to expire, South Korea agreed to extend GSOMIA "conditionally", but warned it could be "terminated" at any moment.

Confronted with Pyongyang's growing aggression and flurry of missile tests, the neighbours have increasingly sought to bury the hatchet.

The increasing security challenge was thrown into sharp relief just before Yoon's arrival in Tokyo on Thursday as North Korea test-fired what it said was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Last year, Pyongyang declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power, and recently leader Kim Jong Un called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production.

Japan / south korea / pact

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Noagaon is where the clan goes back, for it is home when the heart is driven by the urge for a rediscovery of roots. Photo: Author

Noagaon in the soul

2h | Panorama
Beautifully decorated salad section of Pan Pacific Sonargaon’s Iftar Buffet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Iftar buffet at Pan Pacific Sonargaon: Over 100 dishes from around the world

3h | Food
Robot lawyer sued by law firm

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

7h | Tech
A prototype of the new spacesuit design. Photo: Nasa

NASA unveils new spacesuit specially tailored for lunar wear

7h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

16m | TBS Insight
ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

11m | TBS World
Best 5 Crime Thriller by Agatha Christie

Best 5 Crime Thriller by Agatha Christie

2h | TBS World
Once there had been an evening stock market in Motijheel

Once there had been an evening stock market in Motijheel

4h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body