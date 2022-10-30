South Korea Halloween stampede: Global leaders grieve with Seoul as toll rises

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
30 October, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 12:48 pm

As per the latest death toll shared by news agencies, 149 people - mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed in a crush.(AFP)
Leaders across the world sent their condolences to Seoul on Saturday after at least 149 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in South Korea, calling the incident tragic.

US President Joe Biden said in a tweet, "Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," he wrote, referring to his wife, first lady Jill Biden. "The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital – and the ties between our people are stronger than ever. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time," he added.

Newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom tweeted: 'All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time.'

French President Emmanuel Macron also offered France's "heartfelt" support to South Korea. "Heartfelt thoughts for the residents of Seoul and the Korean people after the tragedy at Itaewon. France is by your side," Macron said on Twitter.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent his deepest condolences to the people of South Korea on behalf of the entire nation. "I'm thinking of everyone affected by this tragedy, and wishing a fast and full recovery to those who were injured," Trudeau wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The Australian Embassy in Seoul also offered its condolences and said that it is urgently making enquiries with local authorities to ascertain whether any Australians are involved.

As per the latest death toll shared by news agencies, 149 people - mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said. It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted Covid restrictions and social distancing. Many of the partygoers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.

south korea / Seoul / Stampede

