South Korea extradites suspect in suitcase murder case to New Zealand

World+Biz

Reuters
29 November, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 09:55 am

Related News

South Korea extradites suspect in suitcase murder case to New Zealand

Reuters
29 November, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 09:55 am
Police and forensic investigators gather at the scene where suitcases with the remains of two children were found, after a family, who are not connected to the deaths, bought them at an online auction for an unclaimed locker, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 11, 2022 in this still image taken from video. TVNZ/Handout via REUTERS TV
Police and forensic investigators gather at the scene where suitcases with the remains of two children were found, after a family, who are not connected to the deaths, bought them at an online auction for an unclaimed locker, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 11, 2022 in this still image taken from video. TVNZ/Handout via REUTERS TV

South Korea has extradited to New Zealand a woman suspected of murdering two children whose bodies where discovered in suitcases in Auckland this year, South Korea's justice ministry said on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old Korean-born New Zealander was handed over to New Zealand authorities on Monday evening at the Incheon International Airport, the ministry said.

S Korean police arrest woman over NZ children found dead in suitcases

She is suspected of fleeing to South Korea in 2018 after allegedly killing her then 7-year-old and 10-year-old children in Auckland.

"Along with the suspect, the justice ministry has also secured key evidence and provided it to New Zealand as per their request," the ministry said in a statement.

New Zealand: Human remains found in suitcase sold at auction

The woman denied the murder allegations, police said in September when they arrested her in the city of Ulsan after the global police agency Interpol issued a red notice for her.

"I did not do it," she told reporters at the time.

New Zealand police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland after the remains of the children were found by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased. The family who found the bodies were not connected to the deaths.

New Zealand / south korea / Suitcase murder case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

1h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

2h | Panorama
With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

23h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

13h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

14h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

14h | Videos
US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill