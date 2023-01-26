South Korea to double energy vouchers amid soaring bills, cold wave

World+Biz

Reuters
26 January, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 01:35 pm

Related News

South Korea to double energy vouchers amid soaring bills, cold wave

Reuters
26 January, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 01:35 pm
A man takes photographs of his girlfriend as it snows on a cold winter day at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, January 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man takes photographs of his girlfriend as it snows on a cold winter day at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, January 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea plans to double energy vouchers and a discount of gas prices for underprivileged families to cope with spiralling heating bills amid a prolonged cold wave, officials said on Thursday.

Countries around the world have faced rising energy costs in the face of a global surge in natural gas and heating fuel prices resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

Many South Korean households began to feel the impact in recent weeks after turning up the heat amid a cold spell, with monthly gas bills up 34% last month from a year ago, according to Statistics Korea.

Choi Sang-mok, South Korea's top presidential economic secretary, said the increase in bills was inevitable, citing a near tenfold growth in global natural gas prices since 2021, but South Korean rates were still far lower than the levels in many other advanced countries.

The measures would benefit almost 1.2 million families receiving energy vouchers and around 1.6 million homes eligible for the gas discount this winter, in a country of 21.6 million households, Choi said.

"There is an inevitable aspect of realising energy prices under these difficult external circumstances," he told a briefing. "But we will make maximum policy efforts to minimise the burden on the people."

Many South Koreans expressed concerns over additional hikes in energy bills as freezing winter weather continued.

"Our heating bills have gone up about 50% from previous years," said Lim Jong-cheol, a Seoul resident who said he and his wife have fixed incomes and are trying to cut back on expenses like eating out.

Bang Myung-soon, 76, who has been running a small hardware store in Seoul, said she was "shocked" by the hike in heating bills and government subsidies would not her enough.

"At home, I wear many clothes, a hat, gloves and anything that can keep me warm but I can't turn down the heat here because of customers," she told Reuters from her store, sitting on a heated pad. "The government might have some policy to help people like us, but I have no hope."

The weather agency issued a heavy snow advisory on Thursday in the greater Seoul area and some eastern and central regions, prompting at least five flights to be called off and several national parks to shut down as of 11 am (0200 GMT), according to the interior ministry.

The warning came just days after nearly 500 flights to and from the tourist island of Jeju were cancelled due to harsh weather, disrupting the Lunar New Year holiday for many.

south korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

1d | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

2d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

16h | TBS Career
“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

19h | Corporate Talks
Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

15h | TBS SPORTS
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port