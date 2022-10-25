South Asia's first Disneyland to open in Sri Lanka's Hambantota

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
25 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 03:15 pm

Related News

South Asia's first Disneyland to open in Sri Lanka's Hambantota

Hindustan Times
25 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 03:15 pm
South Asia&#039;s first Disneyland to open in Sri Lanka&#039;s Hambantota. File Photo: Hindustan Times
South Asia's first Disneyland to open in Sri Lanka's Hambantota. File Photo: Hindustan Times

The Disneyland team has agreed to visit Sri Lanka in November to hold discussions on setting up South Asia's first Disneyland in Hambantota.

"Diana (State Tourism Minister) walking the talk! Team from Disneyland have AGREED to visit #SriLanka in Nov. to hold discussions on setting up South Asia's 1st Disneyland in Hambantota!" tweeted Jamila Husian, Associate Editor of Daily Mirror.

Diana Gamage will be visiting US soon to discuss plans for the $18 billion investment following an invitation from Walt Disney," added Husian.

State Minister Diana Gamage earlier said that officials from Disneyland have been in discussions with her to open a Disneyland in Sri Lanka.

She said that this project would boost Sri Lanka's tourism sector.

Notably, Sri Lanka tourism will get a huge exposure after the country won the hosting rights for 'Miss Tourism World - International Finale 2022' in Colombo.

Croatia and Russia, which were the other two countries shortlisted to host the 75th edition of the 'Miss Tourism World 2022' global Pageant' voluntarily opted out to allow Sri Lanka to host this event, reported Sunday Observer.

This was because these two countries knew that the event would play a major role towards tourism revival in Sri Lanka, said Global Director of 'Miss Tourism World - International Finale 2022', David Singh.

Sri Lanka will host the event from 8-21 December with winners from 80 countries giving a destination value to Sri Lanka of nearly $40 million.

During the pageant, they will visit all the important places of tourism in Sri Lanka including Kandy, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Sigiriya, Habarana, Ella, Arugam Bay, Mirissa, and Galle he said. This will in turn promote these destinations as well, reported Sunday Observer.

Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented crisis due to economic mismanagement, corruption, and agricultural crises.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

Top News

Disney World / Disney / Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

2h | Panorama
Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

7h | Panorama
The main focus of the design was on the layout, with careful consideration given to the flow of sufficient lighting. Photo: Chinton Architects

Fortunex Limited’s buying house: A modern workspace with a simple open layout

2h | Habitat
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

WASA ATM booths becoming popular

WASA ATM booths becoming popular

22m | Videos
Roundtable on 'Are Existing GBV Indicators Sufficient?'

Roundtable on 'Are Existing GBV Indicators Sufficient?'

1h | Videos
Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

6h | Videos
Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka