Youth shot dead near Bangladesh border, Indian locals blame BSF

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 09:44 am

Indian police claim the deceased was involved in cases of supplying cows illegally to Bangladesh

A 27-year-old resident of South Salmara district in Assam, India, was allegedly shot dead near the Bangladesh-India border during the early hours of Thursday.

Local residents on the other side of the border allege that Manir Zaman, a resident of Godhuli village, was a fisherman who was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who were posted at the border.

However, Indian police have claimed that the deceased was a cattle smuggler, reports Hindustan Times.

"The incident happened around 3am on Thursday. Villagers of the area claim that he had gone out early to catch fish when he was allegedly shot dead by BSF personnel," Saifur Ali, deputy superintendent of police (border) of South Salmara, India, said.

When the district police contacted the BSF for clarification, the latter denied any role of their personnel in the incident.

"Though the villagers say the deceased was a fisherman, as per our records he was a cattle smuggler and was involved in cases of supplying cows illegally to Bangladesh," Ali claimed.

