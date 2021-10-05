Your govt has detained me for 28 hours sans FIR: Priyanka Gandhi tells PM Modi

05 October, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 10:55 am

Your govt has detained me for 28 hours sans FIR: Priyanka Gandhi tells PM Modi

The Congress general secretary was taken into custody on Monday morning along with party lawmaker Deependra Singh Hooda and others while on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh to visit the families of those who were killed during Sunday’s violence district. At least eight lives, some of them being farmers and a local journalist, were lost on Sunday during clashes following a protest against the farm laws.

Priyanka Gandhi, a leader of India&#039;s main opposition Congress party waves during a protest after the death of a rape victim, in Noida, India, October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Priyanka Gandhi, a leader of India's main opposition Congress party waves during a protest after the death of a rape victim, in Noida, India, October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a tweet stating that his government had kept her in detention for the last 28 hours without any order or first information report (FIR).

Taking to the social media, she further asked why, however, the one who crushed the farmers was still not arrested. She also posted a video of protesters being driven over by a car along with the tweet.

The Congress general secretary was taken into custody on Monday morning along with party lawmaker Deependra Singh Hooda and others while on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh to visit the families of those who were killed during Sunday's violence district. At least eight lives, some of them being farmers and a local journalist, were lost on Sunday during clashes following a protest against the farm laws.

The violence broke out after at least one car, allegedly driven by Union minister of state Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, hit the protesting farmers at Tikunia village in the district, prompting an angry crowd to burn two vehicles and widen their agitation.

Gandhi, who landed at Lucknow airport on Sunday night, was initially stopped at her residence as she tried to leave for the violence-hit district. Later, a large posse of police was deployed outside and a brief altercation ensued. She came out of the house and soon left for Lakhimpur Kheri.

Following some more altercation and seemingly heated exchange with the police personnel, the Congress leader and her party colleagues were taken into custody near Hargaon along the Sitapur-Lakhimpur border and brought to a PAC training camp in Sitapur.

The Congress later shared a clipping of Gandhi cleaning the floor of a room in the guesthouse where she was kept.

"A picture of struggle. Mrs Priyanka Gandhi has been kept in custody at this guesthouse in Sitapur," the Congress party's media arm tweeted.

According to a Congress spokesperson, Gandhi, who is making a major effort to revive the Congress' fortunes in the poll-bound state, has said she would not go back without meeting the victims' families and farmers. A large number of Congress workers spent the night outside the camo in her support.

 

