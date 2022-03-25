Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for second time

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, addresses his party supporters during an election campaign rally in Sambhal district of the northern state, India, February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Pawan Kuma

Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh were among the top BJP leaders present at the mega swearing-in ceremony. Adityanath was administered oath by governor Anandiben Patel at the jam-packed stadium.

The BJP claimed a voting share percentage of 41 percent this time in UP. The next on the list was Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party that claimed a voting share percentage of 32 per cent.