Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights Covid: Modi

South Asia

Hindustan Times
21 June, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 02:42 pm

Related News

Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights Covid: Modi

This will help us in making the 'One World, One Health' motto successful, he said

Hindustan Times
21 June, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 02:42 pm
File Photo: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File Photo: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said yoga remains a "ray of hope" as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that in these difficult times it has become a source of inner strength.

Addressing the 7th International Yoga Day programme, Modi also said that in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), India has taken another important step and now the world is going to get the power of M-Yoga application, which will have many videos of yoga training based on Common Yoga Protocol available in different languages ??of the world.

This will help us in making the 'One World, One Health' motto successful, he said.

"At a time when the whole world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope," Modi said.

The prime minister noted that there may not have been any major public events incountries around the world and in India for around a year and a half, but the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished.  

For most of the countries of the world, Yoga Day is not their age-old cultural festival and in this difficult time, people could have forgotten about it and ignored it, but on the contrary, people's enthusiasm for yoga has increased, he said.   

 "When the unseen coronavirus knocked on the doors of the world, no country was prepared for it in terms of resources, capability and mental state. We all have seen that in such difficult times, yoga has become a great source of inner strength," he said.

Yoga shows us the way from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity, he asserted.  

Modi noted that the medical science focuses as much on "healing" as on treatment, and said yoga plays a role in healing.

Many schools now begin their online classes with yogic exercises like pranayam, he said, adding that this prepares children physically to deal with Covid.   

The prime minister expressed confidence that yoga will continue playing its preventive, as well as promotive role in healthcare of masses.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News / World+Biz

Modi / Narendra Modi / Yoga / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1h | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

1h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

1h | Videos
Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020