World's largest star sapphire cluster found in Sri Lanka

South Asia

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 05:33 pm

Related News

World's largest star sapphire cluster found in Sri Lanka

The cluster weighs around 510 kilograms or 2.5 million carats and has been named the "Serendipity Sapphire"

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 05:33 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Sri Lankan authorities say the world's largest star sapphire cluster has been found in a backyard by accident. A gem trader said the stone was found by workmen digging a well in his home in the gem-rich Ratnapura area.

Experts say the stone, which is pale blue in colour, has an estimated value of up to $100 million in the international market,  reports the BBC.

The cluster weighs around 510 kilograms or 2.5 million carats and has been named the "Serendipity Sapphire".

"The person who was digging the well alerted us about some rare stones. Later we stumbled upon this huge specimen," said Gamage, the owner of the stone

He did not want to give his full name or location for security reasons. Gamage, who is a third-generation gem trader, informed authorities about the find, but it took more than a year to clean the stone of mud and other impurities before they could analyse and certify it.

During the cleaning process, Gamage said some stones fell out of the cluster and they were found to be high quality star sapphires.

Ratnapura, which means city of gems in Sinhalese, is known as the gem capital of the South Asian country. Other valuable stones have been found there in the past.

Sri Lanka is a leading exporter of sapphires and other precious gems.

Last year, the country earned around half a billion dollars through the export of gems, cut diamonds and jewellery.

"I have never seen such a large specimen before. This was probably formed around 400 million years ago," said Dr Gamini Zoysa, a renowned gemmologist.

Experts also point out however, that even though the specimen has a high carat value, all the stones inside the cluster may not be high-quality.

The find comes as Sri Lanka's gem industry has suffered losses as a result of pandemic induced lockdowns.

Those working in the industry hope the "Serendipity Stone" will now attract international buyers and experts.

"It is a special star sapphire specimen, probably the biggest in the world. Given the size and its value, we think it will interest private collectors or museums," Thilak Weerasinghe, the Chairman of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority of Sri Lanka, said.

Top News / World+Biz

Sapphire Cluster / Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

5
Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case
Crime

Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing