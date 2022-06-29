World Bank finances over $1b in boosting Bangladesh-Nepal trade connectivity

South Asia

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 10:10 pm

Related News

World Bank finances over $1b in boosting Bangladesh-Nepal trade connectivity

The fund will be used to establish digitalised solutions, improve selected road corridors, upgrade key land ports and custom infrastructure in the two countries

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 10:10 pm
Photo of World Bank. Photo: Collected
Photo of World Bank. Photo: Collected

The World Bank has approved a $1.03 billion fund to help Bangladesh and Nepal improve bilateral trade connectivity under a programme titled "The Accelerating Transport and Trade Connectivity in Eastern South Asia Phase 1".

The programme aims to help governments of the two neighbouring countries address the key barriers to regional trade – time-consuming traditional paper-based trade processes, inadequate transport and trade infrastructure, and restrictive trade and transport regulations, a World Bank press release said yesterday.

The fund will be used to establish digitalised automated solutions, improve selected road corridors, upgrade key land ports and custom infrastructure, and ensure green and climate-resilient constructions, it reads.

"Regional trade offers enormous untapped potential for the countries of South Asia. Today, regional trade accounts for only 5% of South Asia's total trade, while in East Asia it accounts for 50%," said Hartwig Schafer, World Bank vice-president for South Asia.

Bangladesh will use the lion's portion of the fund, $753.45 million to be exact, in upgrading the 43-km two-lane Sylhet-Charkai-Sheola Road to a four-lane one, connecting the Sheola Land Port with the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, supporting digitalising systems at the three land ports – Benapole, Bhomra, and Burimari – and the Chattogram Customs House.

"While the trade between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal grew six times from 2015 to 2019, the unexploited potential for regional trade is estimated at 93% for Bangladesh," said Mercy Tembon, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Nepal will use the remaining amount of $275 million to upgrade its 69 km two-lane Butwal-Gorusinghe-Chanauta Road and the East-West Highway, to four-lane ones, among other developments.

The first phase of the programme is expected to help advance Bangladesh and Nepal's preparedness and subsequent implementation of the Motor Vehicle Agreement. In the second phase, the programme will include Bhutan, reads the release.

Bangladesh / Top News / World+Biz

World Bank / Bangladesh / Nepal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

9h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

12h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

14h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

1h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

1h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

1h | Videos
Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture