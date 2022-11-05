Will quit politics even if there is minor proof of my involvement: Pakistan PM Shehbaz

South Asia

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 07:41 pm

Related News

Will quit politics even if there is minor proof of my involvement: Pakistan PM Shehbaz

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 07:41 pm
Will quit politics even if there is minor proof of my involvement: Pakistan PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vehemently rejected the allegation levelled against him by Imran Khan of his involvement in the attack on his long march container, saying that neither he nor the two others being blamed by the PTI chief have anything to do with it.

"I do not have the right to remain [in my position] for even one second if I or others have any role in this conspiracy," the prime minister said, reports DAWN.

"If there is even some minor proof against me, I will leave politics for forever."

Earlier on Friday, Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan demanded the resignations of the three people including the prime minister and the interior minister, who he claimed were behind Thursday's apparent assassination attempt on him.  

Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container from which he was leading a protest march on the capital, Islamabad, to press for early elections and the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif / Imran Khan / Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan / Pakistan long march

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

6h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

11h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1d | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one can defeat a united Awami League: Obaidul Quader

No one can defeat a united Awami League: Obaidul Quader

1h | Videos
Foreign investment after ensuring country's interests: State Minister

Foreign investment after ensuring country's interests: State Minister

1h | Videos
Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Teen files case over death of cat in Munshiganj; Autopsy performed

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?