Will quit politics even if there is minor proof of my involvement: Pakistan PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vehemently rejected the allegation levelled against him by Imran Khan of his involvement in the attack on his long march container, saying that neither he nor the two others being blamed by the PTI chief have anything to do with it.

"I do not have the right to remain [in my position] for even one second if I or others have any role in this conspiracy," the prime minister said, reports DAWN.

"If there is even some minor proof against me, I will leave politics for forever."

Earlier on Friday, Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan demanded the resignations of the three people including the prime minister and the interior minister, who he claimed were behind Thursday's apparent assassination attempt on him.

Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container from which he was leading a protest march on the capital, Islamabad, to press for early elections and the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.