Will interfere at an appropriate time: Indian Supreme Court on Karnataka hijab issue

The interim order of the Karnataka high court on the hijab row has been challenged.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to urgently hear the appeals against the Karnataka high court's interim order banning the hijab and other religious dresses in schools and colleges in the state. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said the apex court will interfere only at an appropriate time. "Don't spread these things to a national level. We will interfere only at an appropriate time," the CJI said.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat mentioned the special leave petition that was moved by a student against the interim order passed by the Karnataka high court on Thursday. "This in effect is complete suspension," advocate Kamat said.

The solicitor general for the state government said the order of the Karnataka high court interim verdict has not come out yet, following which advocate Kamat pushed for a hearing on Monday when the Karnataka high court is also scheduled to further hear the case.