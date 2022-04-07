Will accept Supreme Court’s verdict, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 08:42 pm

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 08:42 pm
No Pakistan prime minister has been able to complete the full term and if Khan resigned, he would have joined the long list. Picture: Collected
No Pakistan prime minister has been able to complete the full term and if Khan resigned, he would have joined the long list. Picture: Collected

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will accept the apex court's judgement.

According to the sources, Imran Khan held meeting with legal team. During the meeting, the team briefed him about today's proceedings of the apex court, reports The Nation. 

Pakistan SC to announce verdict on deputy speaker's ruling, NA dissolution shortly

Imran further said that the PTI is ready for general elections. He said, "We will never let foreign conspiracy succeed, he added.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce its verdict shortly on a suo motu case concerning the legality of the deputy speaker's ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the president on the PM's advice.

