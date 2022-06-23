Widespread, heavy rainfall likely in parts of west coast, northeast India

Hindustan Times
23 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 11:14 am

Widespread, heavy rainfall likely in parts of west coast, northeast India

IMD said an off-shore trough and strong westerly winds along the west coast in lower tropospheric levels were expected to cause heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala

Photo: HT
Photo: HT

Widespread and heavy rainfall is likely in parts of the west coast and northeast India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. It added that an off-shore trough and strong westerly winds along the west coast in lower tropospheric levels were expected to cause heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe during the next five days.

Madhya Maharashtra was expected to get rain from 24 to 26 June and north interior Karnataka on 24 and 25 June and Gujarat on 25 and 26 June. Isolated to very heavy rainfall is also likely in Konkan and Goa during the next five days and in coastal Karnataka on 23 and 25 June, IMD said.

Under the influence of southerly/south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast and adjoining east India, widespread rainfall is very likely in northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next five days.

IMD did not provide an outlook for further advancement of monsoon to northwest India on Thursday as the Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Porbandar, Baroda, Shivpuri, Rewa, and Churk.

 

